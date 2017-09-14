Newsvine

james ca.

About The California Kid Articles: 9 Seeds: 187 Comments: 23875 Since: Aug 2010

Seven things to know about RT's foreign agent registration

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by james ca. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:44 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

...Margarita Simonyan, RT’s editor-in-chief, said on Monday that the U.S. government is overreaching.

"The war the US establishment wages with our journalists is dedicated to all the starry-eyed idealists who still believe in freedom of speech. Those who invented it, have buried it,” she said in the RT article about the registration.

In July, she said, “When Russia is at war, we are, of course, on Russia's side.”

“The word 'propaganda' has a very negative connotation, but indeed, there is not a single international foreign TV channel that is doing something other than promotion of the values of the country that it is broadcasting from," she added.

Read article for full details.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor