Seven things to know about RT's foreign agent registration

...Margarita Simonyan, RT’s editor-in-chief, said on Monday that the U.S. government is overreaching.

"The war the US establishment wages with our journalists is dedicated to all the starry-eyed idealists who still believe in freedom of speech. Those who invented it, have buried it,” she said in the RT article about the registration.

In July, she said, “When Russia is at war, we are, of course, on Russia's side.”

“The word 'propaganda' has a very negative connotation, but indeed, there is not a single international foreign TV channel that is doing something other than promotion of the values of the country that it is broadcasting from," she added.