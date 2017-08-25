San Francisco dog owners plan to 'leave a gift' for right-wing protesters

What a shitty idea:

It all started as a joke, a borderline "absurd" idea from a San Francisco artist who goes by the name Tuffy Tuffington. Yes, really. As he was walking his dogs in Golden Gate Park last week, he stewed over white nationalist movements and the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

As he did, a right-wing group was in the midst of planning an upcoming "free speech" rally in San Francisco, and Tuffington wanted to find a way to peacefully push back.

"My dogs were doing their business," Tuffington, 45, said, "and I was struck with the image of a bunch of alt-right folks stomping around in a field of poop."

So he decided to make a Facebook event with a group of about 15 friends, encouraging them to "leave a gift for our Alt-Right friends" in Crissy Field, a public park near the Golden Gate Bridge where the rally is planned for Saturday....