Quantum leap: China to launch world's first 'unhackable' messaging system

...The system is unique as it sends messages embedded in particles of light. If an outside party attempts to access the system, the quantum nature of the particles will change and immediately destroy the message.

Quantum communication is the most secure because its encryption is based on quantum entanglement, the principle by which two or more subatomic particles simultaneously affect each other no matter the distance between them, said Wang Jianyu, a quantum researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, according to China Daily....

Read article for full details.

