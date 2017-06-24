Newsvine

james ca.

About The California Kid Articles: 9 Seeds: 166 Comments: 22409 Since: Aug 2010

CNN retracts story on investigation into Trump campaign adviser's meeting with CEO of Russian fund

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by james ca. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRT
Seeded on Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:46 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Russians are Comeying! The Russians are Comeying!

...The news channel redacted the Thursday story on Friday, saying that it “did not meet CNN’s editorial standards” and apologized to Scaramucci....

Read article for full details.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor