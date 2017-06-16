'Boomer antifa': White supremacists rip into paramilitary Oath Keepers for not being racist enough

...The Oath Keepers have been accused of racism and bigotry for their use of Confederate imagery at rallies and their defense of anti-Muslim activists, among other issues. Rhodes, the founder and president, seems concerned about being associated with white supremacist movements, and he has spoken out against racism as the alt-right has gained traction in recent months.

“Frankly, I dislike the neo-Nazis more than Anti-fa, since they try to worm their way in and by doing so, they harm the cause of liberty far more than the radical leftists could ever do,” he wrote in April following a protest in Berkeley that was attended by Oath Keepers. “I made it very clear that this is about CIVIC nationalism, and not white nationalism, and the white nationalists want to destroy all my family fought to preserve, and are as deadly to this Republic as any communist.”

“We’re not white nationalists. We’re not racists of any kind,” he told SPLC recently. “And if they show up, I am going to personally, physically remove them. Because they are trying to co-opt what we’re trying to do.”...