Police arrest Eric Clanton after bikelock assaults during Berkeley protests — VIDEO

Anti-free-speech Antifa/black-bloc participant arrested for multiple assaults with a deadly weapon including what can only be described as a brutal attempted murder of a pro-free-speech protester caught on video included in the article. The assaults occurred during "The battle of Berkeley" on April 15, 2017 as Antifa tried to violently 'shut down by any means necessary' a predominately pro-Trump free-speech event:

Eric Clanton, a former teacher at Diablo Valley College, was arrested by Berkeley police on Wednesday on suspicion of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon identified as a U-lock bike lock, and one of those assaults is alleged to have caused a significant injury.

