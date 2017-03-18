Donna Brazile admits she fed Hillary debate question

Democratic Party operative Donna Brazile admits that she fed Hillary Clinton a question before a CNN town hall debate

• Donna Brazile was interim head of the Democratic National Committee

• Before she became interim chair, she was vice chair of the DNC

• On March 12, 2016, she warned the Clinton campaign about a question Hillary Clinton would be asked on a CNN town hall debate

• Brazile's email was obtained by WikiLeaks and released to the public

• Initially, Brazile claimed that the emails were altered

• On Friday, she penned an essay for Time admitting the emails were authentic