Obama Killed a 16-Year-Old American in Yemen. Trump Just Killed His [American] 8-Year-Old Sister.

Obama had the honor of becoming our first president to extrajudicially assassinate an American citizen via drone (Anwar al-Awlaki), followed shortly thereafter by a drone-killing of his American son Abdulrahman, explained away as "collateral damage" by the Obama administration.

Taking the baton from Obama, Trump is continuing the same drone-killing campaign, with one operation taking the lives of thirty people including ten women and children, among them Abdulrahman's eight year old American sister.

Read article for full details.

