A Recipe for Trump Disaster Profiteering a la GWB with a hint of Pence

Original Title: "Get Ready for the First Shocks of Trump's Disaster Capitalism"

A 2005 report from the Office of (then) Rep. Mike Pence (R-IN), titled "Pro-Free-Market Ideas for Responding to Hurricane Katrina and High Gas Prices", along with GWB's response to hurricane Katrina may provide a glimpse into future disaster response by Trump:

To get a sense of how the Trump administration will respond to its first crises, it’s worth reading the list in full (and noting Pence’s name right at the bottom). ...

One example of how our government responded to Hurricane Katrina in 2005:

....And no opportunity for profit was left untapped. Kenyon, a division of the mega funeral conglomerate Service Corporation International (a major Bush campaign donor), was hired to retrieve the dead from homes and streets. The work was extraordinarily slow, and bodies were left in the broiling sun for days. Emergency workers and local volunteer morticians were forbidden to step in to help because handling the bodies impinged on Kenyon’s commercial territory. ...

Read article for full disturbing details :(