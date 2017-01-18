'More important than ever': RT starts broadcasting within UN HQ

RT has joined an exclusive list of news outlets to broadcast on the internal information network at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

...“Now they can [watch RT] without even leaving the premises of the United Nations… I think it is button 66… thank you for not making it 666,” the Russian envoy joked.

RT International TV channel became a part of the UN in-house broadcast on Tuesday, joining some of the world's major international channels broadcasting to UN officials.

"Today, in the era of sweeping, global political changes, it is more important than ever to consider different points of view – to compare them, to draw independent conclusions," RT's Director General, Alexey Nikolov, who attended the agreement ceremony in New York, has said....

...The UN network can be watched by staff members and delegates, as well as other officials visiting the iconic building, on desktop computers and on monitors in public spaces at the headquarters. ...