Newsvine

james ca.

About The California Kid Articles: 7 Seeds: 144 Comments: 20941 Since: Aug 2010

Hillary Clinton Talks Fake News, #Pizzagate: 'Lives Are At Risk'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by james ca. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNPR
Seeded on Fri Dec 9, 2016 12:35 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"The epidemic of malicious fake news and fake propaganda that flooded social media over the past year, it's now clear that so-called fake news can have real-world consequences," Clinton said.

 

Read article for full details.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor