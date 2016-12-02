Federal Civil Rights Watchdog Will Travel To Standing Rock

...The goal is to meet with tribal leaders, water protectors, as well as state and government authorities. The commission is the independent, bipartisan federal civil rights watchdog group, established by the 1957 Civil Rights Act.

“That has become the seminal issue of the day when it comes to Native American rights,” commission chair Martin Castro, who will travel to Standing Rock, told BuzzFeed News.

“This is to me the closest thing to what we’ve done since the time that we would go down in the 1960s to the Jim Crow South, to examine what’s going on on the ground, on an open active issue, where there is engagement between the community and the government.”...