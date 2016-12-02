Hundreds of veterans arrive to support Dakota Access protests (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Hundreds of military Veterans including Tulsi Gabbard (Who I voted for VP with Sanders as Prez) arrive at DAPL protest camp to defend Water Protectors from ongoing severe abuse from militarized police, national guard and private security protecting the economic interest of big oil at the expense of safety for our environment, and specificially putting a major water source for Native Americans in serious jeopardy with the pipeline passing underneath it, having been diverted from nearer to non-Native populations by developers/authorities in the first place out of such concern.

