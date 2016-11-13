Trump won because Clinton & her supporters refused to live in the real world

...Liberals for Clinton spent this election doing three things that were entirely counter-productive and which now they should regret...

Too much time screaming:

Fuck Trump. Fuck you for not supporting HRC. Fuck Russia.

Not enough time discussing issues.

A breakdown of HRC's loss by Adolf Putin's propaganda machine. /s

I call it that only because HRC and her supporters, plus many others only see it as such and use it as an excuse to further box themselves in with bigotry, building walls (excuse the pun), intensifying the echo-chamber effect, leaving HRC supporters clueless to the heartbeat of America because they refused to get down off their high horse, kneel, and place their ear on the train-track of American life. When the train finally arrived on election night, HRC folk never saw it coming, and barely knew what hit them.

...Instead of sucking it up and realizing that their Trump friends had the right to an opinion – and were not necessarily racist and sexist – these overly sensitive souls ran off to their “safe spaces” where differing opinions couldn't reach them. This led to a lot of unfriending on Facebook, and probably a significant chunk of secret Trump voters who came out only in the privacy of the voting booth....

A fair take on the 2016 election. Read article for full details.

NOTE: Neither the author of the seeded article nor I are Trump supporters.