DNC chair Donna Brazile blasted by staff for backing 'flawed candidate' Clinton

...To many, Brazile symbolizes the DNC’s disconnect from the progressive elements of the party after it was revealed that she had given Clinton an advantage against Sanders during the primaries.

When asked about this, Brazile first tried to deflect by claiming Russians altered the content of the emails. She later told radio host Joe Madison she didn’t regret what she had done, despite the fact that CNN cut ties with her following the revelations.

She said if she were to do it again, she would make sure she covered her tracks better. “If I had to do it all over again, I would know a hell of a lot more about cybersecurity,” she said....