Newsvine

james ca.

About The California Kid Articles: 7 Seeds: 144 Comments: 20941 Since: Aug 2010

Journalist hit with rubber bullet at DAPL protest (VIDEO)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by james ca. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRT
Seeded on Fri Nov 4, 2016 11:52 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This is what a police state looks like! :(

[While interviewing a protester]

...“I felt a blow of maximum force to my lower back and I had no clue what just happened,” Schrode told the Daily News. She claimed that when she turned around, she saw an officer pointing his rubber bullet gun at her from a boat.

In a Facebook post, Schrode wrote, “I was standing innocently onshore, not making any aggressive gestures, never exchanging a single word with the police who fired at my lower back from their boat.”...

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor