Journalist hit with rubber bullet at DAPL protest (VIDEO)

This is what a police state looks like! :(

[While interviewing a protester]

...“I felt a blow of maximum force to my lower back and I had no clue what just happened,” Schrode told the Daily News. She claimed that when she turned around, she saw an officer pointing his rubber bullet gun at her from a boat.

In a Facebook post, Schrode wrote, “I was standing innocently onshore, not making any aggressive gestures, never exchanging a single word with the police who fired at my lower back from their boat.”...