Sold out MSM? Sold out DNC? Donna Brazile (Interim Chair of the DNC) out at CNN amid leaks to Clinton campaign

A commentator for CNN who took over as acting chairwoman of the DNC when now disgraced Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned due to a Wikileaks scandal has resigned from CNN due to Wikileaks revealing Brazile had access to & leaked debate questions to the HRC camp in advance of debates, adding weight to the claim the DNC and MSM are sold out to HRC.

Donna Brazile, the acting chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, resigned from her role as a CNN contributor earlier this month.

Her departure was announced Monday amid fresh revelations that she sent questions to Hillary Clinton's campaign in advance of a CNN debate and a CNN-TV One town hall.

In a statement, CNN said it was "completely uncomfortable with what we have learned about her interactions with the Clinton campaign while she was a CNN contributor."...