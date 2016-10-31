FBI Reviewing Newly Discovered Clinton Emails [AUDIO] - An amazing analysis!

This is an amazing discussion, with call-in comments/questions and a great discussion between guest/host, aired on KQED Forum 10/31/2016.
If you are interested in learning more or at all about this new FBI HRC email probe, this is a great place to start.
A very unbiased and fair space for all voices to be heard, biased and unbiased; A rare gift to us from MSM.
FBI director James Comey said Friday that the agency would take “appropriate investigative steps” on a new batch of emails linked to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The emails were found during a separate probe of former congressman Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin. The FBI announcement comes less than two weeks before election day, as GOP nominee Donald Trump is gaining on Clinton in some polls. We’ll discuss the campaign’s home stretch, even as more than 12 million Americans have already cast their ballots.
Guests:
Marc Sandalow, associate academic director, University of California's Washington Center
Debra Saunders, columnist, San Francisco Chronicle
Lynn Vavreck, professor of political science and communications, UCLA; contributing columnist to The New York Times