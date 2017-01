Ankara has given Russia the go-ahead to use its Incirlik air base for operations in Syria, though no official request from Moscow to use the strategic military facility has been made, Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

The base, located some 100 kilometers from the Syrian border, is currently being used by the US-led coalition against the Islamic State to launch airstrikes against the jihadist group in neighboring Iraq and Syria. ...