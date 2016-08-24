... On Tuesday night, the Israeli government said it supported Mr Putin’s intervention and indicated Mr Netanyahu was ready “anywhere, any time, for direct peace talks with no preconditions.”
Russia was the first country to recognise the state of Palestine in 1988, and Mr Abbas has often travelled to Moscow for talks over the years with a view to creating “an independent, viable and integral Palestinian state”. ...
Vladimir Putin 'wants to host Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in Moscow'
