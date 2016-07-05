Hillary Clinton's email problems might be even worse than we thought - VIDEO

In essence, FBI concluding HRC's ignorance legally protects her from her own "extremely careless" actions that would otherwise be a crime, along with an FBI narrative that paints HRC's narrative as lies, is hardly a win for any Presidential candidate much less one already plauged with other controversy:

... It’s hard to read Comey’s statement as anything other than a wholesale rebuke of the story Clinton and her campaign team have been telling ever since the existence of her private email server came to light in spring 2015. She did send and receive classified emails. The setup did leave her — and the classified information on the server — subject to a possible foreign hack. She and her team did delete emails as personal that contained professional information.

Those are facts, facts delivered by the Justice Department of a Democratic administration. And those facts run absolutely counter to the narrative put forth by the Clinton operation: that this whole thing was a Republican witch-hunt pushed by a bored and adversarial media.

Now for the key question: How much do the FBI findings hurt her campaign?

Clinton did avoid indictment, a ruling that would have effectively ended her campaign or left it so badly weakened that there would have been a major move within Democratic circles to replace her as the nominee.

That said, campaigns aren’t governed by the ultimate legality of what Clinton did or didn’t do. So, while dodging an indictment is a good thing — she isn’t under criminal investigation and remains a candidate — it’s a far different thing from being cleared (or even close to it) in the court of public opinion. ...