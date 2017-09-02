Newsvine

FBI, Homeland Security warn of more 'antifa' domestic terrorist attacks - (Antifa Sucks)

Confidential documents call the anarchists that seek to counter white supremacists ‘domestic terrorists.’

...“These antifa guys were showing up with weapons, shields and bike helmets and just beating the shit out of people. … They’re using Molotov cocktails, they’re starting fires, they’re throwing bombs and smashing windows.”

Almost immediately, the right-wing targets of the antifa attacks began fighting back, bringing more and larger weapons and launching unprovoked attacks of their own, the documents and interviews show....

 Read article for full details.

