RT and Sputnik are thrifty but effective propaganda tools, says CIA head

The Russians are Comeying! The Russians are Comeying! The Russians are Comeying! Retroactively too!?!

CIA Director Mike Pompeo has accused RT and Sputnik of being valuable money-saving tools for the Kremlin, fighting information wars instead of shooting ones....

...“As technology moves and the cost barrier decreases to make an impact, you absolutely have a threat that is different in kind.

“If you were sitting in Kazakhstan 40 years ago, your ability to reach into the United States and have an impact was near-zero. Today it’s possible.”

Pompeo added that “of course” Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential elections, as well as "the one before that and the one before that."

Responding to Pompeo’s remarks, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan tweeted: “The head of the CIA just praised us for saving the Russian government money. Seriously.”...