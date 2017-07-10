G20 clashes prompt German call for database of leftist militants

Antifa/Black-bloc/Anti-capitalist/Anarchist "Left-wing" violence on the level of terrorism during the G20 summit has brought calls for increased surveillance of LW activist involved in extremist activities:

German politicians want Europe to set up a database to keep track of leftist militants, following clashes that left nearly 500 police officers injured during the G20 summit in Hamburg.

...Left-wing extremists of the so-called Black Bloc are under intense scrutiny....

...For a long time the authorities' focus has been on Islamist violence and neo-Nazi extremists. ...