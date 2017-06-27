Newsvine

james ca.

About The California Kid Articles: 9 Seeds: 167 Comments: 22448 Since: Aug 2010

CNN producer admits Russia narrative is 'bullsh*t,' just for 'ratings' (VIDEO)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by james ca. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRT
Seeded on Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:02 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Busted?

In this latest Veritas sting, Bonifield, Supervising Producer at CNN Health, makes the admissions to an unidentified journalist, who is heard in a brief edit of clips asking about the Russian narrative in CNN’s reporting.

“So why is CNN constantly like, ‘Russia this, Russia that?’” the journalist asks, to which Bonifield responds, “Because it’s ratings.”

“Our CIA is doing shit all the time, we’re out there trying to manipulate governments,” Bonifield says.

“I think the President is probably right to say, like, look, you are witch-hunting me,” Bonifield admits.

CNN's Russia tactic has paid off, Bonifield admits: “Our ratings are incredible right now.”...

Read article for full details.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor