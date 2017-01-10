Are DNI claims of Russian interference in our election credible?

Lack of trust in our USA "Intelligence Community Assessment" of Russian interference in the 2016 USA presidential election [LINK ONE]; Is it simply "healthy skepticism"? Or appropriate "disparagement"? [LINK TWO]

Look through the links and possibly decide for yourselves whether or not we should simply wholesale buy what our USA intelligence community tells us concerning Russian interference in the 2016 USA presidential election.

Clapp on [LINK ONE]. Clapp off [LINK TWO]. Clapp on [LINK THREE], Clapp off [LINK FOUR]; The Clapper [LINK FIVE]. Director of the DNI James Clapper is hardly a beacon of truth.

Our Intelligence community had no problem feeding us bullshit about WMD's in Iraq, leading to the 2003 USA invasion of Iraq [LINK ONE], [LINK TWO], [LINK THREE].

A person associated with Wikileaks claims they received by hand the leaked emails from a disgruntled D.C. insider [LINK].

Assange says Russia did not provide Wikileaks the leaked emails, and Assange/Wikileaks provided the leaked emails to the public in the first place [LINK].

Some IT security industry/gov insiders say all signs suggest a leak not a hack [LINK ONE], [LINK TWO], [LINK THREE].

"...no U.S. intelligence agency has performed its own forensics analysis on the hacked servers." [LINK ONE]. Instead, the USA Intelligence community relied on a private third party hired by the DNC called "CrowdStrike", a company co-founded by Russian expatriate Dmitri Alperovitch, a key figure to the investigation [LINK TWO] who is also a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council [LINK THREE], a D.C. based NATO-centric political think tank that, along with NATO, has had it out for Russia for a long time now [LINK FOUR].

I look forward to your comments.